Alabama woman, 29, missing after leaving bar with 2 strange men, texted friend she could be in trouble

The disappearance of a 29-year-old woman seven days ago has Alabama police baffled and her mother worried.

Paighton Houston left a bar Birmingham, Ala., bar with two men Dec. 20 and then sent a text to a friend saying that she didn’t know them and she could be in trouble, according to reports Friday.

Birmingham police said Thursday they’ve exhausted all leads investigating Houston’s disappearance but are continuing to investigate, Fox 6 Birmingham reported.

“Someone knows something and we have to bring her home,” the woman’s concerned mother Charlaine Houston said on Facebook Thursday.

She said that since her daughter disappeared her bank account hasn't been accessed and calls to her cell phone go straight to voice mail

Police said Houston left the Tin Roof bar on her own free will with the men, who were described only as two heavy-set black males, the Birmingham News reported Friday.

Sgt. Johnny Williams told the paper that police searching for Houston were trying to generate new leads.

He said investigators have been examining surveillance footage from the night of the disappearance, the paper reported.

Asked about foul play, Williams told the paper, “We’re not quite sure. This is kind of a strange case. We’re not sure where she may be or the last person she actually spoke to at this point.”