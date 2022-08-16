Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Alabama woman claims sister-in-law, 2 nieces brutally beat her after going out to bar

Lola Weaver claimed niece hit her with brass knuckles after leaving bar in Citronelle, Alabama

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An Alabama woman claimed that her sister-in-law and two nieces attacked her while at a bar last week, with one using a pair of brass knuckles, according to a local report.

Lola Weaver suffered a broken nose, fractured sinus cavity, scratches to her body and needed three stitches on her face, FOX10 News in Alabama reported.

Weaver said she was with her sister-in-law Tami Byrd and her two nieces, Carissa and Ashley Byrd, at a bar in Citronelle, where she claimed one of her nieces suddenly attacked her.

"My sister-in-law’s daughter just jumped up and went to hit me for pure nothing, and I didn’t know what to think," she told the station. "I didn’t know it was her that hit me."

Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean told the station that police don’t know the motive for the attack.

Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean told the station that police don't know the motive for the attack.

Weaver said she left the bar but that the three women confronted her in the street when she entered her car.

"She reached in and hit me with a pair of brass knuckles," Weaver said of Carissa Byrd. "After I went over in the seat, they came through the window and unlocked the door and tried dragging me out."

Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean told the station that police don’t know the motive for the attack, saying there was "very poor decision-making that night by some family members."

Weaver also didn’t know why her family members would attack her, saying that they used to visit each other and never spoke ill of one another.

Carissa, Ashley, and Tami Byrd are all facing assault charges, according to the station.