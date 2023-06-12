Alabama transportation director arrested on misdemeanor harassment charge

Alabama Transportation Director John Cooper was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor harassment charge, jail records show.

Cooper, 75, was arrested shortly before noon and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a charge of harassment. The longtime transportation director was released on $500 bond about 40 minutes later.

Chief Deputy Willie Orr, of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department said the arrest stemmed from a private citizen making a complaint against another. He declined to elaborate on the nature of the dispute.

He said Cooper came to the jail around midday and turned himself in.

Cooper has been the director of the Alabama Department of Transportation since 2011. He is a member of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s cabinet. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said the governor's office was gathering information on the arrest and did not have any immediate comment.