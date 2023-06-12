Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Alabama transportation director arrested on misdemeanor harassment charge

75-year-old released on $500 bond approximately 40 minutes after he was taken into custody

Associated Press
Alabama Transportation Director John Cooper was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor harassment charge, jail records show.

Cooper, 75, was arrested shortly before noon and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a charge of harassment. The longtime transportation director was released on $500 bond about 40 minutes later.

Chief Deputy Willie Orr, of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department said the arrest stemmed from a private citizen making a complaint against another. He declined to elaborate on the nature of the dispute.

Alabama Transportation Director John Cooper arrested on a misdemeanor harassment charge on Monday.

He said Cooper came to the jail around midday and turned himself in.

Cooper has been the director of the Alabama Department of Transportation since 2011. He is a member of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s cabinet. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said the governor's office was gathering information on the arrest and did not have any immediate comment.