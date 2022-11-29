Alabama Tractor Supply customers thwart alleged shoplifters, open fire on getaway car's tires

A pair of Alabama shoplifting suspects were booked into jail after they allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a Tractor Supply Co. store but were subdued when customers intervened, including one who opened fire on the getaway car.

"Don't come to Theodore and rob a Tractor Supply without knowing the person is going to have a gun; everyone is walking around with guns in Theodore," witness Ryan Maxie told WPMI.

The scene unfolded before 9 a.m. on Black Friday in the town of Theodore, a few miles south of Mobile, when suspects Troy Brown and Toby Priest allegedly attempted to steal expensive merchandise from the agriculture and hardware store, according to the outlet.

Witnesses say a customer on the lot noticed the men allegedly wheeling the cart of goods to an SUV and confronted them. The customer managed to pull one of the suspects from the car while the other suspect got the car in gear and tried to leave the parking lot.

"They kind of beat on each other inside the car, the guy was trying to get him so he wouldn't start the car," Maxie said of what he witnessed. "Unfortunately, he was able to get it started and floored it back, so the guy had to step back so he didn't get hit. When he floored it back, he came out this entrance place and went to that light right there and hit a U-turn and kind of did a couple doughnuts in the road."

The car wasn’t able to go far, however, due to a different customer pulling out a firearm and shooting out one of the getaway car’s tires.

The car was later found abandoned with at least one flat tire on U.S. Highway 90, according to WPMI.

Both Brown and Priest were arrested by Mobile police and booked into the Mobile Metro Jail.

They were both charged with theft of property, and Priest is also facing a charge of driving with a suspended license, according to WALA.