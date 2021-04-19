Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Alabama police officer shot during routine traffic stop, suspect killed

The incident occurred after the traffic stop led to a chase

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Alabama police officer was shot Monday and the suspected gunman was killed after a gunfire exchange, authorities said. 

A Dothan police officer pulled over a car just before 12:45 p.m. for not displaying a license plate, Police Chief William Benny told Fox News. 

"The officer stopped the car, and had a brief conversation with the driver and the officer noticed that there was a gun inside," Benny said.

The driver fled the scene in the car before being released by the unidentified officer, Benny said. The officer followed for a short distance until the driver fled the vehicle with a handgun, he said.

Officers tried using a Taser on the suspect, who opened fire and struck an officer in the left leg, Benny said. The injured officer and another officer returned fire. The suspect, who was not identified, was hit and later died at a hospital.

The officer struck in the leg was in surgery Monday evening and is expected to recover, Benny said. He said the officer has been on the police force for 15 or 16 years. 

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, he said. 

