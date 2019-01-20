Expand / Collapse search
Alabama officer shot, killed in line of duty, suspect in custody, police say

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Officer Sean Tuder, of the Mobile Police Department in Alabama, was fatally shot in the line of duty on Sunday, police said.

An Alabama police officer was shot and killed Sunday while following up on an investigation in Mobile and a suspect is in custody, police revealed.

Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder "was doing some follow-up work on an investigation and was gunned down by a suspect," Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told reporters.

Battiste identified the suspect as Marco Perez, who he said was in custody following the shooting.

Tuder was at the Peach Place Inn in West Mobile around 3 p.m. when the situation unfolded, according to Fox affiliate WALA.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

