Alabama bowling alley shooting suspect who killed 1, injured 6 bonds out of jail twice

Tory Johnson, 23, was released from the Montgomery County Detention Facility

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
The suspect in an Alabama bowling alley shooting that left one dead, six injured has been released on bond a second time, the Montgomery County Sheriff's office confirmed to WSFA.

Tory Johnson, 23, was released from the Montgomery County Detention Facility Saturday morning. He has been charged with murder, two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of second-degree assault in the Jan. 9 shooting.

Police investigation revealed an argument between two people inside the bowling alley turned physical, leading to the shooting. A police officer was working in an off-duty capacity at the scene, along with a private security guard employed by the business.

Within seconds of the shooting, the officer and other people rendered to those injured first, while the officer called for backup. It's believed Johnson took off while other officers were arriving on the scene.

Johnson initially bonded out of jail the day of the shooting. His bail at the time was set at $270,000, the TV station reports.

"On Thursday, Montgomery Circuit Judge Tiffany B. McCord increased Johnson’s bail amount to $860,000. McCord came to the figure based on these amounts for each of the seven charges Johnson faces:

  • 1 murder charge: $500,000
  • 2 counts of first-degree assault: $120,000 each
  • 4 counts of second-degree assault: $30,000 each

The bail increase came after Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey petitioned the court to increase Johnson’s bail and public outcry over Johnson’s release from jail."

The Alabama Supreme Court reportedly issued an order Friday to raise the maximum bail amount for murder charges in the state to $1.5 million as a result of this case. 

Jeffery Reed, 21, was the man killed in the shooting. Court documents revealed the six additional victims suffered various wounds, most to extremities. Shoulder, lower back, abdomen and head injuries were also detailed. 

