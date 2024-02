Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Investigators are looking for a person of interest possibly tied to the detonation of an explosive device outside the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall over the weekend.

The device was detonated just before 3:45 a.m. Saturday outside Marshall's office in downtown Montgomery, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.

Authorities with ALEA were notified of a suspicious package at 8:19 a.m. Monday and responded to the area.

The package was confirmed as the device that was detonated Saturday, investigators said.

No injuries or damage to the buildings were reported.

"Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion," Marshall said Monday.

His office declined to comment further. Surveillance footage released Wednesday shows a male walking on a sidewalk with a mask minutes after the explosion.

The FBI has launched a website for tips related to the incident.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the incident, but it came after Marshall said last week that he won't prosecute providers of in vitro fertilization or families who use their services.

