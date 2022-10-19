Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama attorney pleads guilty to child pornography charge, faces 20 years in prison

AL attorney previously worked for Gov. Kay Ivey but was fired at the time of his arrest

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An attorney who worked on the staff of Gov. Kay Ivey pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Chase Tristian Espy, 36, pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, authorities said in a statement, and a judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 24.

Espy, of Vestavia Hills, previously worked as deputy general counsel in the office of Ivey. He was only employed there a few months and was fired at the time of his arrest last August, officials said at the time.

ALABAMA POLICE OFFICER SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES, EXPECTED TO SURVIVE

An Alabama attorney, who worked on the staff of Gov. Ivey, has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

An Alabama attorney, who worked on the staff of Gov. Ivey, has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators seized Espy's cellphone after he engaged in online chats with an investigator he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, authorities said in a statement. A search found multiple videos and several images portraying child sexual abuse, authorities said.