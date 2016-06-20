Airline passenger accused of groping teen to stay in jail

An airline passenger accused of groping a 13-year-old girl on a flight from Dallas to Portland will remain in jail for now

At a hearing Monday in Portland, Magistrate Judge John Jelderks agreed with prosecutors to keep Chad Camp behind bars. He will be granted temporary release for drug-and-alcohol evaluation.

Camp pleaded not guilty after his arrest last week on a federal charge of abusive sexual conduct.

The judge noted that 26-year-old suburban Portland man has a history of substance abuse, and warned him that there's a big difference between "being a drunk and a drunk who abuses youngsters."

Authorities say a flight attendant saw Camp grope the unaccompanied minor shortly after takeoff on the American Airlines flight.

A witness said Camp had four mixed drinks at an airport bar.