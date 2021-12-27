Aircraft crashes in residential area in Southern California: report

Emergency personnel responded to reports of a plane crash in El Cajon, Calif., Monday night while the area was experiencing inclement weather, reports said.

Some witnesses took to social media to post videos of large plumes of smoke from the crash in the residential area.

Fox 5 San Diego reported that the crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. There were no immediate reports of casualties. SDG&E reported that more than 2,5000 customers were without power after the plane knocked out power lines.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.