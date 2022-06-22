Air Force service member arrested in connection to insider attack on Syria base that injured 4 Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Air Force has arrested a service member in connection with an investigation into an April bombing at a small American base in Syria.

The April attack injured four U.S. service members, and authorities have since been investigating the source of the insider attack. The arrested airman has yet to be charged with setting off the explosives, however.

"As part of an ongoing investigation, on June 16, an Airman was taken into custody stateside in conjunction with the attack in Green Village, Syria," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement.

"After reviewing the information in the investigation, the Airman's commander made the decision to place him in pretrial confinement," she added.

The military is refusing to release the airman's name unless he or she is charged.

Authorities say the explosive device used was relatively small, little more than a hand grenade, according to CNN.

News of the arrest comes roughly a week after the Air Force cleared crew members for the deaths of Afghan citizens who attempted to cling to aircraft evacuating from the Kabul airport in Afghanistan last year.

Images of desperate Afghans crowding U.S. aircraft on the Kabul runway became emblematic of President Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Footage showed men falling hundreds of feet to their deaths after clinging to a C-17 cargo plane during takeoff.