Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Air Force
Published

Air Force service member arrested in connection to insider attack on Syria base that injured 4 Americans

Air Force refuses to release airman's name unless he or she is charged

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Air Force has arrested a service member in connection with an investigation into an April bombing at a small American base in Syria.

The April attack injured four U.S. service members, and authorities have since been investigating the source of the insider attack. The arrested airman has yet to be charged with setting off the explosives, however.

"As part of an ongoing investigation, on June 16, an Airman was taken into custody stateside in conjunction with the attack in Green Village, Syria," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement.

"After reviewing the information in the investigation, the Airman's commander made the decision to place him in pretrial confinement," she added.

The military is refusing to release the airman's name unless he or she is charged.

LOUISIANA AIR FORCE GAS WELL EXPLOSION INJURES SEVERAL: REPORT

A U.S. Air Force Uniform

A U.S. Air Force Uniform (iStock)

AFGHANS WHO CLUNG TO DEPARTING US PLANE FALL TO THEIR DEATH IN CHAOS THAT LEFT 7 DEAD: OFFICIALS

Authorities say the explosive device used was relatively small, little more than a hand grenade, according to CNN. 

News of the arrest comes roughly a week after the Air Force cleared crew members for the deaths of Afghan citizens who attempted to cling to aircraft evacuating from the Kabul airport in Afghanistan last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Images of desperate Afghans crowding U.S. aircraft on the Kabul runway became emblematic of President Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Footage showed men falling hundreds of feet to their deaths after clinging to a C-17 cargo plane during takeoff.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders