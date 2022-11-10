Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Ahead of Nicole, Florida man captures video of fin shapes in floodwaters

Streets of Florida's Hutchinson Island were flooded with debris

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Video of 'sharks' swimming across Florida road during Tropical Storm Nicole goes viral Video

Video of 'sharks' swimming across Florida road during Tropical Storm Nicole goes viral

A video captured showing fin-shaped objects in floodwaters from the approaching Hurricane Nicole went viral (Credit: Ohana Surf Shop via Storyful)

A video showing two fin-like objects moving in Florida floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Wednesday has gone viral. 

The video was captured by a local business owner on Hutchinson Island.

Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, jokingly comments that the objects are a "couple of sharks" moving across the road. 

Following Hurricane Ian in September, a video of a "street shark" racked up more than 12 million views on Twitter within a day.

WEAKENED TROPICAL STORM NICOLE BATTERS FLORIDA BEFORE MOVING UP EAST COAST

The fin-like objects amidst Florida floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Nicole

The fin-like objects amidst Florida floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Nicole (Credit: Ohana Surf Shop via Storyful)

Experts were divided on whether the clip showed a shark or another large fish in a Fort Myers backyard.

Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. 

Schwartz told FOX 35 that he believes the objects were actually debris from a staircase

However, he said, that's still "up for debate." 

A kayak floats in the streets on Florida's Hutchinson Island ahead of Hurricane Nicole

A kayak floats in the streets on Florida's Hutchinson Island ahead of Hurricane Nicole (Credit: Ohana Surf Shop via Storyful)

HURRICANE NICOLE DOWNGRADED TO TROPICAL STORM AS IT LASHES FLORIDA WITH DANGEROUS WINDS AND STORM SURGE

In a separate video, he recorded even more debris being carried, including a kayak. 

Residents there were urged to evacuate due to impacts from the storm — including storm surge, heavy rainfall and whipping winds. 

Waves crash on the shoreline along the Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. 

Waves crash on the shoreline along the Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla.  ((AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell))

Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday, but the system has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The system was moving across Florida on Thursday, and was headed north, bringing severe weather threats to other nearby states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 