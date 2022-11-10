Ahead of Nicole, Florida man captures video of fin shapes in floodwaters

A video showing two fin-like objects moving in Florida floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Wednesday has gone viral.

The video was captured by a local business owner on Hutchinson Island.

Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, jokingly comments that the objects are a "couple of sharks" moving across the road.

Following Hurricane Ian in September, a video of a "street shark" racked up more than 12 million views on Twitter within a day.

Experts were divided on whether the clip showed a shark or another large fish in a Fort Myers backyard.

Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms.

Schwartz told FOX 35 that he believes the objects were actually debris from a staircase.

However, he said, that's still "up for debate."

In a separate video, he recorded even more debris being carried, including a kayak.

Residents there were urged to evacuate due to impacts from the storm — including storm surge, heavy rainfall and whipping winds.

Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday, but the system has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The system was moving across Florida on Thursday, and was headed north, bringing severe weather threats to other nearby states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.