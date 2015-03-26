Africanized bees sting Texas man more than 300 times

A 40-year-old warehouse worker has been stung more than 300 times after accidentally disturbing a massive colony of Africanized bees in Central Texas.

Pflugerville police say the man was in stable condition when he was taken to a hospital after the attack Wednesday. Police say three other people were stung, but not seriously, by the aggressive honeybees.

The worker did not know that the bees had built their hive inside a cabinet that he was trying to move. Beekeeper Keith Huddle, who helped to remove the bees, tells the Austin-American Statesman that the colony contained some 125,000 of the insects and 120 pounds of honeycomb.

Entomologist Wizzie Brown says Africanized bees have become prevalent in Texas in recent decades.

Pflugerville is about 15 miles north of Austin.