Dozens injured by shootings in Texas towns, authorities say; 2 suspects sought

At least 20 people have been injured by a shooter who has opened fire in Odessa, Texas, city officials told local outlets Saturday, while a second shooter was believed to be on the loose in nearby Midland.

Odessa officials told KOSA there were 20 injuries in connection with the shooting, but authorities have not confirmed any injuries. The public is being urged to avoid Interstate 20.

One suspect is said to be driving a gold vehicle from Odessa to Midland and is armed with a rifle, NewsWest9 said. A second suspect is believed to be driving a U.S. Postal Service van.

Odessa Police Department released a statement and said there are possibly two subjects "driving around Odessa shooting at random people."

"At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut. Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available," the department said.

"We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors," the Midland Police Department also said on its Facebook page.

CBS News reported that there were 30 people shot between Odessa and Midland, citing the police.

“There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes. We will update will more information as soon as possible,” the department had said just before 5 p.m. ET.

In a video clip posted to Twitter, police can be seen outside a local business responding to the incident.

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin was on lockdown.

The city and police are urging residents to stay inside.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.