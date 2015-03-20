A year after honor student was killed, Chicago's anti-gang efforts tame street violence

A year ago, Chicago's closely watched battle with street gangs sunk to perhaps its lowest point when Michelle Obama came home for the funeral of a teenage honor student.

After the end of the city's bloodiest January in more than a decade, Obama stood in a church mourning 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who had been shot dead in a gang dispute she had nothing to do with.

Since then, the number of homicides and other violent crimes that turned Chicago into a national symbol of gun violence have fallen sharply.

City officials insist the numbers are evidence that changing police tactics and creating and expanding after-school jobs and mentoring programs for young people are paying off.

Others wonder if it's the result of spending nearly $100 million on police overtime.