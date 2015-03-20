Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update November 28, 2015

911 calls released from Kentucky school shooting

By | Associated Press
close
911 calls from Kentucky school shooting releasedVideo

911 calls from Kentucky school shooting released

Louisville police release calls following shooting at Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Two women whose children called them when a student was shot inside a Louisville high school described hearing chaos in the background.

The calls were among four to 911 released by Louisville police on Thursday. The calls were made after a shooting that took place at Fern Creek High School on Sept. 30.

One caller tells the dispatcher that her daughter called her.

"She said they're shooting, she's crying. I heard all the kids are hysterical. They're hiding in the office."

One student was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old boy was charged with assault, wanton endangerment and weapons counts.

Three of the callers were parents who had heard about the shooting from their children. The fourth was a student, who said he was calling from a room next to the gym.