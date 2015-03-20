911 calls released from Kentucky school shooting

Two women whose children called them when a student was shot inside a Louisville high school described hearing chaos in the background.

The calls were among four to 911 released by Louisville police on Thursday. The calls were made after a shooting that took place at Fern Creek High School on Sept. 30.

One caller tells the dispatcher that her daughter called her.

"She said they're shooting, she's crying. I heard all the kids are hysterical. They're hiding in the office."

One student was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old boy was charged with assault, wanton endangerment and weapons counts.

Three of the callers were parents who had heard about the shooting from their children. The fourth was a student, who said he was calling from a room next to the gym.