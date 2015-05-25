911 call from worker trapped in plane: 'I'm inside a plane and I feel like it's moving'

The airport worker who fell asleep and found himself trapped inside a plane's cargo hold called 911 to say he couldn't get out and needed someone to stop the plane.

"I'm inside a plane and I feel like it's moving in the air. Flight 448. Can you please have somebody stop it?" he said, according to a 911 recording released Thursday.

The 911 dispatcher seemed confused about what he was trying to communicate, and asked at least three times for the airport worker to clarify his location.

The employee of Alaska Airlines contractor Menzies Aviation was also banging on the roof of the cargo hold and was heard by pilots and some first-class passengers. The pilots turned the plane around and flew the Los Angeles-bound flight back to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday afternoon.