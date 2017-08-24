9 students arrested after high school brawl in Alabama

Nine students were arrested after a brawl at an Alabama high school.

Mobile County Public Schools spokeswoman Rena Phillips is telling reporters that eight male students and one female student were involved in the fight at Theodore High School Wednesday morning as students were changing classes.

Police have not said why the fight broke out. Phillips says no weapons were involved and no major injuries were reported. But the school was on lockdown afterward and some parents took their children home for their safety.

Mobile Police spokeswoman Charlette Solis says eight of the students were taken to a juvenile detention center and 18-year-old student Tyree Baker to the county jail. Two other 18-year-olds, Datarivs Nobles and Undraye Crawford, were charged with criminal trespassing for coming onto the campus afterward.