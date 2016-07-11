9 Motivational Quotes from Serena Williams

Tennis superstar Serena Williams made her mark as one of the greatest athletes of all time by winning her record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon final on Saturday. She is now tied with Steffi Graf for capturing the most major championships in the Open era. Listen in as she reveals the mental secrets that keep her winning and hungry for more.

On what make a champion

“I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.”

On successful women

“The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you’re very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.”

On the drive to win

“I just never give up. I fight to the end. You can’t go out and say, ‘I want a bag of never-say-die spirit.’ It’s not for sale. It has to be innate.”

On fear

“I am lucky that whatever fear I have inside me, my desire to win is always stronger.”

On self-belief

“You have to believe in yourself when no one else does.”

On visualization

“I always believe I can beat the best, achieve the best. I always see myself in the top position.”

On luck

“Luck has nothing to do with it, because I have spent many, many hours, countless hours, on the court working for my one moment in time, not knowing when it would come.”

On chatter

“When I’m down, I talk to myself a lot. I look crazy because I’m constantly having an argument with myself.”

On priorities

“Tennis just a game, family is forever.”