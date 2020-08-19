80-year-old California man robbed in grocery store dies of injuries, family says

An 80-year-old man beaten and robbed in a Lancaster, Calif., grocery store in early July has died from his injuries, according to local reports.

Roberto Flores Lopez was found July 8 on a bathroom floor of a Superior Grocers. He was severely beaten and left in a pool of blood, police said at the time. His assailant allegedly took his wallet.

Photographs taken after the attack show him hospitalized with severe head injuries. Police said he suffered a broken jaw and nose, and multiple broken ribs. Relatives were unable to visit him at the time due to coronavirus restrictions at the hospital.

CALIFORNIA GRANDFATHER, 80, ROBBED, BEATEN ON GROCERY TRIP

He died Wednesday morning, more than a month after the attack, according to Fox Los Angeles.

Lopez is survived by his wife, Amelia, whom he often escorted to the grocery store. They had four children, 16 grandchildren and a great-grandson, according to the outlet.

Damaris Wade, 22, was charged with attempted murder, robbery and elder abuse in the attack. Police also initially were seeking his 33-year-old girlfriend, Tamika White, but charges against her have been dropped.

Wade has a prior robbery conviction from 2016. He already faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family is expected to demand the top charge be upgraded to murder.

Fox News’ Shawn M. Carter contributed to this report.