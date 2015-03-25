8 prisoners being transported from Tennessee escape in van in western Oklahoma

Authorities say eight prison inmates being transported from Tennessee escaped in a van with a gun in it in western Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Betsy Randolph says the guards in the transport van stopped at a hospital in Weatherford Tuesday afternoon and were inside the hospital when the inmates escaped.

Randolph says she doesn't know why the guards were inside the hospital nor where the van was going and it wasn't known which direction the van was heading. The vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet van with blacked out windows. It has a Tennessee license plate with the number 00946H2.

Anyone who sees the van should call 911.

A dispatcher at the Weatherford Police Department said she could not comment and hung up.