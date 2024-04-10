Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia

7 children injured, 1 seriously, in West Virginia school bus crash

Accident reportedly occurred after Putnam County, WV, bus driver experienced medical emergency

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seven students were injured Wednesday morning when a West Virginia school bus hit a tree, officials said.

COLORADO SCHOOL BUS AIDE CAUGHT ON CAMERA STRIKING NONVERBAL AUTISTIC BOY: POLICE

One student was in serious condition and will need surgery due to internal injuries, but the other injuries appeared to be minor, Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton told news outlets.

A school bus in Florida

The rear exit of a school bus is photographed. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It appears the bus driver experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash, Eggleton said. The driver also was taken to the hospital, but an updated condition wasn't available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The children appeared to be elementary school students, officials said.