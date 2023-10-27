Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana

$6K reward offered for info on illegal black bear shooting in rural Louisiana

Bear shot, left on West Feliciana Parish, LA road was hunted during closed season

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever fatally shot a Louisiana black bear and then left its body on a road in rural West Feliciana Parish, state wildlife agents said.

DEER SEASON DISASTERS: INEXPERIENCED HUNTERS ACCIDENTALLY SHOOT 2 MN MEN IN UNRELATED INCIDENTS

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the bear's body was found Oct. 7 near St. Francisville. A necropsy on the animal showed it was killed by a bullet from a rifle, the department said in a news release Thursday.

black bear yellowstone

A black bear roams amongst the wildflowers in Yellowstone National Park. ((Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto))

The department said the Humane Society of the U.S. is offering up to $2,500 for the reward as is the Safari Club International Acadiana Chapter. The Louisiana Operation Game Thief is offering up to $1,000 to bring the total to $6,000.

Shooting a bear during a closed season brings a maximum fine of $950 and nearly four months in jail. In addition, if found guilty of shooting the bear, the person could face civil restitution for the animal's replacement value totaling $10,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program. The hotline and the tip411 program are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, informants can remain anonymous.