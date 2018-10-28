6 years after Sandy, stories of the storm have new chapters

Superstorm Sandy roared into the New York area six years ago Monday. When it was all over, it had left at least 182 people dead from the Caribbean to the Northeast and a trail of tens of billions of dollars in damage.

The storm also left stories and images of resilience, resolve and humanity.

Residents of one New York City community rallied with surfboards and kayaks to rescue neighbors from flood and fire. A religious statue stood firm while its surroundings were leveled.

Now, people at the heart of those and other stories from storm have rebuilt and added new chapters.

Linda Ripke (RIHP'-kee)'s Long Island garage collapsed around her. She says the experience left her "more confident" she'll be able to handle whatever happens and move on.