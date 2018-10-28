Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DISASTERS
Published
Last Update 44 mins ago

6 years after Sandy, stories of the storm have new chapters

By JENNIFER PELTZ and WAYNE PARRY | Associated Press
In this Nov. 14, 2012 photo, Louise McCarthy places an American flag on a street sign for Irving Walk in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, N.Y. The sign survived a fire that swept through the seaside community during Superstorm Sandy two weeks earlier. Six years later, most residents have stayed. Homes have been restored, and Sandy led to a new ferry service and a rebuilt boardwalk. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

In this Nov. 14, 2012 photo, Louise McCarthy places an American flag on a street sign for Irving Walk in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, N.Y. The sign survived a fire that swept through the seaside community during Superstorm Sandy two weeks earlier. Six years later, most residents have stayed. Homes have been restored, and Sandy led to a new ferry service and a rebuilt boardwalk. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK – Superstorm Sandy roared into the New York area six years ago Monday. When it was all over, it had left at least 182 people dead from the Caribbean to the Northeast and a trail of tens of billions of dollars in damage.

The storm also left stories and images of resilience, resolve and humanity.

Residents of one New York City community rallied with surfboards and kayaks to rescue neighbors from flood and fire. A religious statue stood firm while its surroundings were leveled.

Now, people at the heart of those and other stories from storm have rebuilt and added new chapters.

Linda Ripke (RIHP'-kee)'s Long Island garage collapsed around her. She says the experience left her "more confident" she'll be able to handle whatever happens and move on.