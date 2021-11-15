6 people charged with stealing $15K of cologne in alleged heist of Ulta Beauty store

Six people were arrested and charged for stealing almost $15,000 worth of cologne from an Ultra Beauty store in the Oak Brook neighborhood of Chicago.

According to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, four adults, identified as Peaches Johnson, 29, Kamal Hoskins, 25, Roy Crane, 21 and Darnell Profit, 19, face one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, while two juveniles are charged incident related felonies as well.

Fox 32 Chicago reports that the male suspects rushed into the store and cleared the shelves of 153 bottles of cologne. They stuffed the merchandise into garbage bags. On Friday, Oak Brook police were alerted that the suspect's getaway car was involved in a crime in front of the Ulta Beauty store. By the time authorities arrived, the suspects left the scene.

On Saturday the four adults appeared before a judge. Johnson's bond was set at $175,000, while Crane, Hoskins and Profit's bond was $100,000.

The two juveniles appeared for a hearing Sunday morning, while the adult suspects are expected to make their next court appearance on court on Dec. 13.