Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

6 men charged with staging string of Chicago area robberies to get immigration visas

U-visas reserved for victims of certain crimes

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Migrants staging robberies to get visas, feds say Video

Migrants staging robberies to get visas, feds say

Fox News Mike Tobin reports on how migrants are taking advantage of a victim visa rule after six were indicted on federal fraud charges.

Six men have been charged with staging a string of armed robberies across Chicago and its surrounding suburbs so that the victims of these allegedly fake crimes could apply for special U.S. immigration visas reserved for crime victims, federal authorities said Friday.

The two men accused of organizing and carrying out the staged robberies were identified as Parth Nayi, 26, of Woodridge, Illinois, and Kewon Young, 31, of Mansfield, Ohio, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

The alleged scams were carried out at restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores and gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs of Lombard, Elmwood Park, St. Charles, Hickory Hills, River Grove, Lake Villa, and South Holland, as well as restaurants in Rayne, Louisiana, and Belvidere, Tennessee, authorities said.

One of the incidents happened in July 2023 at Bucktown Food & Liquor in Chicago, according to prosecutors. The ruse, however, nearly turned deadly when the clerk was shot. The clerk survived the encounter.

RED STATE AG PUSHED BACK AGAINST BIDEN IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT: ‘WE’RE HAPPY TO FIGHT YOU'

Bucktown Food & Liquor robbery

One fake robbery ended with a clerk at Bucktown Food & Liquor getting shot. The clerk survived the encounter. (Bucktown Food & Liquor)

The purported victims were identified as Bhikhabhai Patel, 51, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Nilesh Patel, 32, of Jackson, Tennessee, Ravinaben Patel, 23, of Racine, Wisconsin, and Rajnikumar Patel, 32, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Bucktown Food & Liquor

The purported victims allegedly paid two men to organize and carry out the fake robberies. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

Prosecutors alleged that the four men paid Nayi thousands of dollars to stage the crimes so they could submit applications for U nonimmigrant status, known as U-visas.

MAYORKAS URGES PASSAGE OF BORDER SECURITY BILL, SAYS BIDEN ADMIN HAS ENFORCED THE LAW SINCE ‘DAY ONE’

These visas are set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are assisting law enforcement in an investigation or prosecution. It allows the victims to move to the front of the line to obtain temporary legal status for three years, during which time the victims can often get green cards.

Illegal immigrants sent to Martha's Vineyard could receive crime victim visas: Report Video

The visas were created in 2000 to prevent illegal immigrants who are victims of crimes from being deported after reporting a crime or before a criminal trial.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All six men are charged with conspiracy to commit visa fraud. Ravinaben Patel was additionally charged with one count of making a false statement in a visa application. 