6 Cleveland officers indicted in chase that ended with deaths of unarmed driver, passenger

A grand jury in Cleveland has indicted 6 police officers involved in a chase that ended with the death of two unarmed suspects after a barrage of 137 shots

Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Prosecutor Tim McGinty said Friday that patrol officer Michael Brelo (BREE'-loh) was charged with two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of the victims after the November 2012 chase that crossed the city and involved more than 100 officers

McGinty says Brelo fired at least 15 shots after the car was fully stopped and escape was not possible.

McGinty said his office did not recommend charges against the other 12 officers who fired shots.

McGinty also says five supervisors were charged with two misdemeanor counts each of dereliction of duty for failing to control the chase.