Connecticut

55 Coast Guard Academy cadets disciplined for sharing homework answers

6 of the cadets caught failed the course, 48 had grades reduced

Associated Press
Published
Fifty-five U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets have been disciplined for sharing homework answers in violation of academy policy, Coast Guard officials announced.

After a series of disciplinary hearings, six of the cadets failed the course and 48 got lowered grades, officials said Wednesday.

US COAST GUARD VOWS REFORMS AFTER INTERNAL REVIEW EXPOSES WIDESPREAD SEXUAL ASSAULT CONCERNS

The cadets were accused of cheating by sharing answers for two separate homework assignments electronically.

Coast Guard Academy

The United States Coast Guard Academy is seen on Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

"The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, honor, and accountability," said Capt. Edward Hernaez, commandant of the academy. "Misconduct like this undermines trust and those found to have violated our principles were held accountable for their actions."

The cadets will be provided the opportunity to appeal the disciplinary actions, officials said.