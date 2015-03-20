50 dead cats found in freezers in Florida home

Detectives found 50 dead cats in four freezers at the home of a South Florida man while serving a warrant for child pornography.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials say they went to the home of 55-year-old Douglas Westcott on Wednesday to arrest him on three counts of child porn. Once inside, they found more than 30 cats running around inside and dozens of dead cats in freezers.

The Palm Beach Post reports the litter boxes were overflowing with feces and urine. Most of the live cats were relatively healthy, but many had respiratory and skin problems.

Authorities say Westcott refused to give up custody of the cats.

Animal Care & Control officials removed the cats from the home. A judge has 30 days to determine whether Westcott can keep the cats.