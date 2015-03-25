5 people hurt in accidental shootings at gun shows in Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina

Five people have been injured in accidental shootings at gun shows in North Carolina, Indiana and Ohio.

At the Dixie Gun and Knife Show in Raleigh on Saturday, a 12-gauge shotgun discharged as its owner unzipped its case at a security entrance. Two bystanders were hit by shotgun pellets. A retired deputy sheriff's hand was struck.

In Indianapolis, a man was unloading his .45-caliber semi-automatic when he shot his hand while leaving the Indy 1500 Gun and Knife Show.

And in Medina (meh-DEYE'-nuh), Ohio, a gun dealer was checking out a semi-automatic handgun he'd bought when he accidentally pulled the trigger. Police say the gun's magazine had been removed, but one round remained in the chamber.

The bullet ricocheted off the floor and struck a friend's arm and leg.