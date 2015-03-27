5 now charged in Los Angeles SWAT weapons theft

Three more men have been charged in the theft of a Los Angeles SWAT team weapons cache from a training facility, bringing the number of arrests to five.

Thirty submachine guns and handguns were stolen last month. Police say the weapons couldn't fire live rounds, but the theft was embarrassing.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old William Vasquez is charged with unlawful assault weapon activity and possession of a firearm by a felon. His 24-year-old brother, Hector Gerardo Vasquez, is charged with possession of a machine gun. City News Service reports they pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Prosecutors also charged 31-year-old Mauricio Alberto Hernandez with possession of a machine gun. He'll be arraigned Nov. 30.

On Monday, 29-year-old Richard Velasco and 41-year-old Gilbert Salcedo pleaded not guilty to grand theft and other charges.