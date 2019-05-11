5 more ex-students sue Ohio State claiming abuse by doctor

Five more former Ohio State University students who claim they were abused by a former university physician and team doctor have sued the school.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit filed Friday are identified as "John Does" to protect their identities. Three of the men say they were wrestlers and two sought treatment at a university health center.

As in previous lawsuits, the former students say they were fondled and asked inappropriate questions during examinations by the late Dr. Richard Strauss , who worked at the university from 1978 to 1998. Strauss killed himself in California in 2005.

A university spokesman said Saturday that Ohio State is reviewing the latest lawsuit.

The school is awaiting results from a law firm's investigation into allegations of abuse by Strauss.