Five Minnesota officers shot while serving warrant, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody in Minnesota after shooting five officers in Glendorado Township while they were serving a warrant on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The suspect was seen being airlifted from the scene hours after Benton County Sheriff’s Office said it was being assisted by several other public safety agencies on a "critical incident" unfolding just a few miles west of Princeton, FOX9 Minneapolis reported.

Three of the wounded officers were rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital, and two were taken to the hospital in St. Cloud.

Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder said none of the wounds appeared to be life-threatening, adding that the officers were from multiple agencies.

Police provided few details about the incident in its initial statement. It was unclear how the suspect had been eventually taken into custody.

Video from the local news station showed numerous law enforcement vehicles at the scene and officers in tactical gear.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that it was among the responding agencies.

The area is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.