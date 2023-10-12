Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota

Five Minnesota officers shot while serving warrant, suspect in custody

Five wounded officers' injuries not believed to be life threatening, police say

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspect is in custody in Minnesota after shooting five officers in Glendorado Township while they were serving a warrant on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The suspect was seen being airlifted from the scene hours after Benton County Sheriff’s Office said it was being assisted by several other public safety agencies on a "critical incident" unfolding just a few miles west of Princeton, FOX9 Minneapolis reported.

Three of the wounded officers were rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital, and two were taken to the hospital in St. Cloud. 

Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder said none of the wounds appeared to be life-threatening, adding that the officers were from multiple agencies.

NY POLICE FATALLY SHOOT MAN IN FENCING MASK AFTER 54-YEAR-OLD CHARGES AT OFFICERS WITH 2 SWORDS

police vehicles and officers in tactical gear

Law enforcement was converged on a rural area with homes in the trees surrounded by farm fields. An armored vehicle was seen driving on the edge of one field. (FOX9 Minneapolis KMSP)

Police provided few details about the incident in its initial statement. It was unclear how the suspect had been eventually taken into custody.

law enforcement converging on rural area

The five wounded officers were serving a warrant Thursday morning when the suspect opened fire. (FOX9 Minneapolis KMSP)

Video from the local news station showed numerous law enforcement vehicles at the scene and officers in tactical gear. 

VERMONT POLICE RELEASE SKETCH OF MAN SOUGHT IN MURDER OF 77-YEAR-OLD WOMAN ON HIKING TRAIL

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that it was among the responding agencies.

law enforcement converging on rural area

The wounded officers' injuries are not believed to be life threatening. (FOX9 Minneapolis KMSP)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The area is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.