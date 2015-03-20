5 killed in wrong way crash in southwest Florida

Florida Highway Patrol officials say five people have died following a wrong way crash on a southwest Florida highway.

The driver of an SUV was heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 in Tampa around 2 a.m. Sunday when the driver collided head-on with a Hyundai Sonata. Authorities say the SUV burst into flames and the unidentified driver died at the scene.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins said all four victims in the second car also died at the scene. Authorities said they were all males in their early 20s.

The highway was closed for several hours and re-opened around 7 a.m.

The accident remains under investigation.