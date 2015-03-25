Expand / Collapse search
41st Iditarod kicks off with festive ceremonial start in Anchorage

By | Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Mushers and their dogs are taking a leisurely jaunt through Anchorage in the ceremonial start of Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

The 1,000-mile race kicked off Saturday in a festive mood as 66 teams posed with fans and sailed their sleds 11 miles on streets covered with trucked-in snow.

The event comes ahead of the real, competitive start of the race Sunday in Willow 50 miles to the north.

From there, the 16-dog teams will begin making their way through unforgiving wilderness toward the finish line in Nome on Alaska's western coast.

The winner will get a new truck and $50,400. The rest of the $600,000 purse will be split between the next 29 mushers to cross the finish line.

Follow Rachel D'Oro on Twitter at https://twitter.com/rdoro