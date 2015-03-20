4-year-old half siblings die in overnight New York City fire

Police say 4-year-old half siblings have died in an overnight fire at a home in New York City, and the twin of one of the children has survived.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to the home in Queens shortly before midnight Saturday.

Two 4-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were pronounced dead at St. John's Episcopal Hospital. Police have identified the boy as Jai'Launi Tinglin and the girl as Ayini Tinglin. They shared the same father.

Their 4-year-old sister is hospitalized in stable condition at St. John's. It wasn't immediately clear whether she was the twin of the boy or the girl who died.

A 55-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are listed in stable condition at other hospitals.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.