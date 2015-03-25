4 people in northwest Georgia exposed to rabies by pet llama

Health officials say four people in northwest Georgia have been exposed to rabies by a pet llama.

Officials say a veterinarian was called to a house in Morganton on Dec. 28 because a llama was showing signs of aggression — biting at itself, at others and spitting at one of its caretakers. The llama was euthanized and sent to a lab.

Officials say the caretaker the llama spat on is receiving treatment. Authorities say one person who came into contact with the animal experienced very little exposure and will not need treatment. Officials are waiting to hear from the other two people who were exposed to the virus.