4 injured in helicopter emergency landing in Oklahoma

Four people are hurt after a Mediflight helicopter smacked the ground during an emergency landing in a field in Seminole.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the helicopter's pilot, a nurse and two medics were injured Wednesday when it landed hard near Seminole's airport.

The patrol says the helicopter had just taken off to pick up a patient in Okemah when it may have experienced engine failure. Live video broadcast by Oklahoma City television stations showed the crumpled helicopter sitting idle in the field surrounded by emergency equipment.

Some of the occupants were transported by other medical helicopters to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Their names were not immediately released.

The patrol says the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and plans to investigate.