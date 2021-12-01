4 found dead in Texas home in apparent murder-suicide, police investigating

Police in Texas discovered four people dead inside a home on Tuesday in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to a call for a welfare check in the 600 block of Symes Street in Taylor, a city located about 33 miles northeast of Austin, FOX7 Austin reported, citing the Taylor Police Department.

When police arrived, the doors were locked and officers had to force entry with the help of the Taylor Fire Department, according to authorities.

Inside the home, officers found the bodies of a 57-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, a 20-year-old female and an 18-year-old male. They had all suffered gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

Authorities said that while the preliminary indication is that the shooting was a murder-suicide, the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not immediately release the names of the victims, detail their relationship, or identify any suspects.