4 busted for throwing blue paint on Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower

Four people were busted for throwing blue paint on the “Black Lives Matter” mural on Fifth Avenue, cops said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. near Trump Tower, and the four were taken into custody, according to police.

The mural in Manhattan, commissioned by Mayor Bill de Blasio, has led to a number of contentious encounters, including a face-off between pro- and anti-Trump forces.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the second time this week the mural was defaced. Earlier this week, an unknown man dumped red paint on the yellow letters painted on the avenue.

CLICK FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST