4 arrested for stealing, selling $200K in gold coins from vacant Vt. Home after owner died

Vermont State Police say more than $200,000 in gold coins were stolen from a vacant home after its eccentric owner died in a farm accident last year.

Authorities say four suspects also stole a vehicle, antiques and other items from the home in Alburgh in the months after its owner's death.

Thirty-five-year-old Ricky Benjamin and 52-year-old Mark Mumley, both of Alburgh, and 41-year-old Shawn Farrell, of Swanton, were arraigned and held on $75,000 bail. A fourth suspect was released after being issued a citation.

Police said Thursday the defendants sold coins ranging in value from $350 to $1,800 to coin and jewelry dealers in another county. They allegedly claimed they'd inherited the coins.

Investigators say they've recovered $5,000 in coins so far. More arrests are expected.