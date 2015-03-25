30 people rescued after boat capsizes off Miami

An official says a 45-foot boat capsized in waters near Miami, tossing 30 people into the water.

Florida Fish and Wildlife spokesman Jorge Pino says all of those believed to be on board have been rescued and it does not appear anyone was injured.

Pino says the vessel tipped over near Key Biscayne just off the Intracoastal Waterway about 5:40 p.m. Sunday after it started taking on water. It's not clear why it was taking on water.

Officials say rescuers from the Good Samaritans, the Coast Guard, Fish and Wildlife and private companies helped get everyone out of the water.

A preliminary investigation indicates the boat was privately owned by someone who may have been charging people to taxi them to a Columbus Day party on Nixon Beach.