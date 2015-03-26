Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2014

3 teens burned at Seattle bonfire to be discharged

By | Associated Press

SEATTLE – Three of the four teenagers burned at a beach fire in Seattle are being released from a hospital.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says they were being released Tuesday afternoon, while the fourth, a male, remained in satisfactory condition.

The three males and one female — all 18 years old — were admitted Monday with burns suffered after one of them poured gasoline on the fire at Alki Beach Park. A fifth male was treated but not admitted to the hospital.

Seattle Fire Department spokesman Kyle Moore says the teens were burning school papers in a fire pit.