3 People Found Dead Inside Colorado Store, Police Say

BOULDER, Colo. -- Three people have been found dead at a Boulder business following reports of gunshots.

Boulder police spokeswoman Sarah Huntley says officers responded to a call at about 11 a.m. Monday and found three bodies inside Boulder Stove & Flooring.

Nobody was seen leaving the building, and Huntley says officers were going door-to-door in the neighborhood seeking information to make sure there's no suspect at large.

Huntley did not know if the victims are employees, customers or both. Huntley did not release any information about the victims, including genders or possible ages.

The business sells and installs fireplaces, stoves, tile, hardwood and other flooring.

