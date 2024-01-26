3 killed in Texas apartment complex shooting, police say

A shooting occurred on Thursday at an apartment complex in Arlington, Texas, resulting in the deaths of two men and a woman.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. when a caller found an unresponsive man outside an apartment with a kicked-open door.

Upon police arrival, two more victims, a man and a woman, were discovered dead inside the apartment.

Police in Texas said two men and a woman were killed in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex in Arlington.

Police said the shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. by a caller who reported finding an unresponsive man outside an apartment where the door appeared kicked open, according to local media.

Officers responded and found another man and a woman inside an apartment and all three were dead at the scene, according to the local reports.

TEXAS SUSPECT IN DAY-LONG SHOOTING SPREE THAT LEFT 6 DEAD, 3 INJURED ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER

Two children were found unharmed inside the apartment and were later released to family members.

No names or ages were released and no arrests have been announced.

AT LEAST 3 DEAD, 8 INJURED IN LATE NIGHT TEXAS SHOOTING

Police did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking additional information Friday morning.

Arlington is located about 15 miles east of Forth Worth and about 20 miles west of Dallas.