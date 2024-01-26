Expand / Collapse search
Texas

3 killed in Texas apartment complex shooting, police say

Children inside the TX apartment were unharmed and later released to family

Associated Press
Published
Police in Texas said two men and a woman were killed in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex in Arlington.

Police said the shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. by a caller who reported finding an unresponsive man outside an apartment where the door appeared kicked open, according to local media.

Officers responded and found another man and a woman inside an apartment and all three were dead at the scene, according to the local reports.

Two children were found unharmed inside the apartment and were later released to family members.

Texas crime

Officers found two men and a woman dead at the Texas apartment complex, according to the local reports. (Fox News)

No names or ages were released and no arrests have been announced.

Police did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking additional information Friday morning.

Arlington is located about 15 miles east of Forth Worth and about 20 miles west of Dallas.