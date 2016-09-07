3 killed in helicopter crash in central Florida

Three people were killed in a helicopter crash in central Florida on Tuesday, authorities said.



Palm Bay Police spokeswoman Karyn Barber said the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon in a largely undeveloped area along Florida's Space Coast.

Police said the older model, military-style helicopter was on the ground and fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived. The blaze was contained within ten minutes.



The helicopter operated out of the Melbourne Airport, and witnesses reported seeing it flying low before it went down.



Officials weren't immediately saying what caused the crash.



The identities of those killed were not immediately released.