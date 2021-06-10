Florida Publix shooting kills 3, including child, investigators say; suspect among the dead

Three people were killed, including a child, during a shooting at a Florida Publix grocery store early Thursday afternoon, according to local officials.

At least one suspect opened fire at a Royal Palm Beach Publix grocery store, killing one child and two adults, a man and a woman, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO). The suspected shooter was among the fatalities.

A representative from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division told local affiliate FOX 10 News: "Detectives are in the beginning stages of determining what led up to the shooting."

Joey Mendoza, a 62-year-old Royal Palm Beach resident, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel he had just arrived at the store, and was still in his car in the parking lot, when he spotted officers wearing tactical gear hurrying inside.

"A couple of minutes later, I would’ve been in there," he told the news outlet. "That’s what I’m thinking. Two, three minutes later, usually, because I parked right in the front. At that point, I didn’t bother getting out. I saw them running in, I didn’t get out of the vehicle. ... They just kept coming. Cruiser after cruiser, ambulance after ambulance, fire truck after fire truck."

Additional details, such as whether anyone else was injured, were not immediately available.

In a statement provided to Fox News, a Publix spokesperson referred all questions about the shooting to the sheriff's office.

"Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy," the spokesperson said. "We are cooperating with the local law enforcement."

Royal Palm Beach, which is home to approximately 40,000 people, is about 50 miles from Fort Lauderdale, and just over 30 miles from Boca Raton.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.