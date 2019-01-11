3 found shot dead in luxury home in Texas gated community: report

A San Antonio man found the woman he had been dating and two teenage girls shot dead inside a luxury home within a gated community where they all lived, reports said.

Investigators in Bexar County said the two teenagers appeared to have been murdered. Family members identified the woman as 37-year-old Nichol Olsen, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Authorities are working to determine if she was killed or committed suicide.

"It's just too early to tell on the third person if that is a murder or a suicide," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "We'll let the medical examiner take a look at it."

Police did not confirm the woman's identity. All three -- and the man who discovered the bodies -- lived at the home in Anaqua Springs Ranch. The unidentified man who found the bodies had a romantic relationship with the woman, reports said.

Olsen reportedly worked as a cosmetologist. She reportedly had children.

"I just can't see that she would do that to herself or her children because they were everything to her," a former client told the paper.

Authorities were called to the home at about 9:04 a.m. Thursday and found the bodies. The man who lived at the home did not sleep there that night, the report said.