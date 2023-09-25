3 dead after high-speed crash in rural Maine

A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed traveled off a road, crashed into a culvert and rolled over, killing all three occupants, officials said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Phillips Road near Merryman Road in Glenburn, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Three male occupants were killed, but their names weren't released.

The crash was being reconstructed and remained under investigation, officials said.