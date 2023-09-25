Expand / Collapse search
Maine

3 dead after high-speed crash in rural Maine

Crash in Penobscot County, ME remains under investigation

Associated Press
Published
A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed traveled off a road, crashed into a culvert and rolled over, killing all three occupants, officials said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Phillips Road near Merryman Road in Glenburn, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Portland, Cumberland, Augusta crime

A high-speed vehicle crash in rural Maine has reportedly killed three people.

Three male occupants were killed, but their names weren't released.

The crash was being reconstructed and remained under investigation, officials said.